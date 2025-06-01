Letter: We must ask serious questions about our driving culture in Northern Ireland
Between 2019 and 2023, 297 people were either killed or seriously injured as a result of speeding on our roads.
Behind each of these figures is a family left grieving or a person living with life-altering injuries.
One death on our roads is one too many.
We must ask serious questions about driving culture, education, and enforcement, especially among younger drivers.
We need to change attitudes.
There is a role for all of us. Slowing down, staying alert, and respecting other road users are basic responsibilities that save lives.
Deborah Erskine , DUP MLA