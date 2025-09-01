Letter: We must protect the wooded areas we have left and take better control of our trees

Tallynagardy Wood in Co Down. Planners have approved a housing development over more than one-third of it.

I write with reference to the article ‘Fears houses on protected wood will be the 'thin edge of the wedge', says MLA’ (August 1).

Green belts around cities and towns in Ireland, north and south, are required not just to reverse urban sprawl but also to protect woods.

Ireland was once largely covered by forestry. Today, sadly, only about 12% of the Republic is forested (even less, about 9%, in NI), whereas in Europe overall the figure is approximately 40%.

Ireland is unlikely to ever reach 40% again but 12%/9% is too low. At the very least, we must protect the wooded areas that we have.

There are also issues relating to trees and climate change that need attention.

Storm Eowyn caused a huge number of power outages, north and south, because trees that were too close to power lines were brought down in the storm.

Our dispersed population was a factor but, that aside, there is a need to cut down trees too close to power lines in rural Ireland and/or to put power lines underground.

Although the latter is said to be very expensive, if climate change storms get even more destructive, as we are told they will, all power lines will have to be put underground.

There is a further issue relating to trees and climate change that needs to be addressed: urban trees.

City and town councils need to monitor and control the height of trees in urban areas to reduce the risk of death or injury and damage to property caused by falling trees in storms.

The city of Oslo, which could be described as a forest with houses, has a tree management policy that includes planning and building, the urban environment, climate issues (of particular relevance today and in the future), water and sewage, waste management and recycling, property and renewal, and cultural heritage.

I don’t know if cities (and towns) in Ireland, north and south, have tree management policies but they should have.

In summary, we need to maintain trees on this island or even boost their number, but we also need better control of those trees for safety reasons.