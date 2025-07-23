Letter: We must stop labelling people concerned about mass immigration as 'racists'

Riots broke out across Northern Ireland last month after two Romanian-speaking teenagers were charged with attempted rape after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Ballymena

With one of the three accused of the alleged sexual assault last month in Ballymena having gone back to Romania, it's time we re-evaluate the whole issue of illegal immigration.

Illegal immigration includes those arriving without documentation. According to the UK Government sources, this amounts to tens of thousands each year.

We don't know their past. We don't know what age they really are. Therefore many will have criminal records and many adult migrants will be placed in schools.

Letters to editor

From experience we know that many are placed in vulnerable communities and therefore the Ballymena incident was a tragedy waiting to happen. What other outcomes are there going to be? The solution is to send them back.

This is the illegal immigration I'm talking about. Let's be clear about that.

Legal immigration into the UK can be on a points system, based on health, age, English language proficiency, academic and vocational qualifications, criminal record, and suitability for the UK's workforce and shortages of labour thereof.

We need to stop the labelling of all those concerned about mass immigration as 'racists' when incidents like what happened in Ballymena show their concerns were and are justified.

All those calling for unbridled and 'All welcome' style immigration also need to be called out for the lunacy of this approach.

The geo-political reasons for allowing mass immigration will be made clear most likely when it's too late and the consequences are irreversible, but it won't have been done in anyone's name as such matters have been absent from the ballot box - with those vulnerable communities absent from any consent procedures.