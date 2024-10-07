Letter: We need an attitude change - a Stormont Assembly which plans and confidently implements projects

Will the finalised programme for government detail how we can get over the past failures of leadership and have a consistent delivery of agreed strategic plans? questions Tom Ekin

Having read this draft programme for government (PfG), it is mostly a repeat of what we already know is important - what it lacks is any reference about how and when to fix our ills.

It mentions all the desirable outcomes but no mention of how we have to overcome the weaknesses, inefficiencies and incompetence shown many times in past years.

Will the finalised programme for government detail how we can get over the past failures of leadership and have a consistent delivery of agreed strategic plans? Or will we witness nice words and no change to the failed approaches, methods and goals?

Letters to editor

We need an attitude change. An assembly which plans and confidently implements multi year projects, for example, health care improvements, water and road projects, schools.

We know there will be objections to everything, even if well thought out, but we will not get needed change unless we stop being held up by these objectors, who never the less must be listened to.

We need an assembly which we have confidence will not anti democratically be collapsed.

A demonstration of a change in attitude would be a welcome first step.