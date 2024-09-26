Letter: We should be grateful for progress in technology and science which has saved lives on our roads

Dozens of people are killed on NI's roads every year. But the modern car body or chassis is designed to crumple on impact and this has preserved life and health in countless accidents, writes James Hardy

Your editorial (Reducing speed on the roads has helped save lives in Northern Ireland, September 9) considered positive contributors to reduced road traffic collision fatalities in the face of ever busier local roads.

I found the experience of one older Scottish medic enlightening on this matter.

A much older colleague loved the peace and stability of life in a remote area of rural Scotland. His one sadness, on initially moving to the Highlands, was the number of fatal road accidents.

He poignantly described vehicles often appearing relatively intact, even after fatal collisions.

In later years, however, towards the end of a very long career, he marvelled at miraculous new developments in car construction.

The modern car body or chassis is designed to crumple on impact (almost like an accordion being squeezed) and this has preserved life and health in countless accidents.

Population expansion brings pollution and various forms of modern challenge. But our increasingly urbanised society must surely give thanks for the blessings and benefits we unthinkingly receive, through countless welcome developments in science and technology.