Letter: We should not have to endure Gaelic language being forced upon us

The Catholic church did not enforce penance on other religions or non-believers at Lent

A Gaelic elite have replaced the Catholic church as the real power in Ireland.

Virgin Mary statues, crucifixes and prayers before meetings have all been thrown out and replaced by big Gaelic language signs everywhere.

This Lent the Gaelic lobby are imposing on us their shock Gailge Lenten penance - we have to listen to their incessant Gaelge on every radio station and in every newspaper every day for what seems like 40 days.

Letter to the editor

The Catholic church obliged its members to do penance but they did not enforce it on other religions or non-believers.

This crowd is imposing it on everyone, whether we like it or not.

I do not like it. I regard it as a penance we should not have to endure, especially as we do not subscribe to that language/religion.