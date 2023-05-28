News you can trust since 1737
Letter: We should not yield to attempts to use royal visits or investments to distract us from our core Britishness

A letter from David Barbour:
By Letters
Published 28th May 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 10:39 BST
The crowd hoping to get a glimpse of the royal couple at Hazelbank Park last week. Royal visits should not be used as a diversion. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The crowd hoping to get a glimpse of the royal couple at Hazelbank Park last week. Royal visits should not be used as a diversion. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The crowd hoping to get a glimpse of the royal couple at Hazelbank Park last week. Royal visits should not be used as a diversion. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

We in Northern Ireland, like other peoples, find ourselves in battles of principles and values, values that someone wants to destroy. The current desire of unionists to ensure we have equal status within the United Kingdom should not be abandoned.

Royal visits or multi-million investments should not be used as a mixed or diversionary strategy to force those who want equal UK status to back down and yield to a form of bullying or bribery to move away from our core views and outlook.

If we give in to inducements or threats against our Britishness we will have displayed a price on our heritage. We are entitled as UK citizens to all the traditional resources necessary within the kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Letters to editorLetters to editor
David Barbour, Former Ulster Unionist Party Councillor, Coleraine

Related topics:Northern IrelandUnited KingdomUlster Unionist PartyColeraine