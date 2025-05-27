Letter: We stand in solidarity with the people of Liverpool after appalling crash incident

Flowers and tributes at the scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool on Tuesday after a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade on Monday evening

I was shocked and deeply saddened by the harrowing scenes in Liverpool.

What should have been an evening of celebration - marking a remarkable Premier League triumph - has instead become one which will be remembered for violence and tragedy.

As a lifelong supporter of Liverpool FC, I had intended to travel to the city to join in the celebrations but was unable to attend due to other commitments.

Letters to editor

Like so many across the United Kingdom, I watched in disbelief as events unfolded.

My thoughts and prayers - and those of many within our party - are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this appalling incident.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Liverpool.