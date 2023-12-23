Devolution needs to come back soon after Christmas and the new year. We need to present Northern Ireland as a political success story

First of all, I really hope our friends in the DUP return to Stormont early after Christmas in the new year.

Because, if we are to win the inevitable future border poll, we need to present Northern Ireland as a political success story, not a commercial basket case.

Secondly, the best of both worlds strategy was the correct one from the start because we never truly enjoyed equal citizenship within the United Kingdom from the start as Northern Ireland has always been governed separately.

Thirdly, the alternative known colloquially as Plan B is unwelcome, unspeakable and undemocratic.

Injudicious, inane and borderline insane.

Fourthly, as unionists we are now a political and cultural minority for crying out loud and no longer call the shots regionally or nationally.

And, finally, because, at the height of a cost of living crisis, it is the right thing to do.