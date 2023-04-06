Letter: Wednesday was the date

The evening part of the day precedes the daylight part, which we may not be used to in our modern culture. This means that the Last Supper took place in the evening of the 14th of Nisan and the crucifixion took place the following daylight part, which was still on the date of Nisan 14th. Thus these things happened in the Bible on one day, but it takes the church two days to celebrate them on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday due to the invention of midnight as the point at which days are divided, instead of between light and darkness by the sun and moon. The date of 14th Nisan goes unrecognised by the church for another year, while they tie these events to days of the week some days later instead of on the actual dates as the Celtic Church used to do, when Nisan 14th was kept in Britain and Ireland before the introduction of Easter.