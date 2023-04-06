News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Wednesday was the date

A letter from Colin Nevin:

By Letters
Published 6th Apr 2023, 07:54 BST- 1 min read
The Last Supper took place in the evening of the 14th of NisanThe Last Supper took place in the evening of the 14th of Nisan
The Last Supper took place in the evening of the 14th of Nisan

Wednesday 5th April this year is 14th Nisan in the Biblical account of both the Last Supper and the crucifixion, as all Biblical days start and end at sunset, not at midnight, as according to Genesis 1:5: "...the evening and the morning were the first day."Intro

The evening part of the day precedes the daylight part, which we may not be used to in our modern culture. This means that the Last Supper took place in the evening of the 14th of Nisan and the crucifixion took place the following daylight part, which was still on the date of Nisan 14th. Thus these things happened in the Bible on one day, but it takes the church two days to celebrate them on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday due to the invention of midnight as the point at which days are divided, instead of between light and darkness by the sun and moon. The date of 14th Nisan goes unrecognised by the church for another year, while they tie these events to days of the week some days later instead of on the actual dates as the Celtic Church used to do, when Nisan 14th was kept in Britain and Ireland before the introduction of Easter.

Colin Nevin, Bangor

