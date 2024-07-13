Letter: Well done to GB News for showing up BBC and UTV with its Twelfth television coverage

By Letters
Published 13th Jul 2024, 06:29 BST
The former first minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster, the actor Charlie Lawson and the GB News presenter Dougie Beattie covering the 2024 Twelfth from Carrickfergus on Friday July 12 2024. Image taken from GB NewsThe former first minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster, the actor Charlie Lawson and the GB News presenter Dougie Beattie covering the 2024 Twelfth from Carrickfergus on Friday July 12 2024. Image taken from GB News
The former first minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster, the actor Charlie Lawson and the GB News presenter Dougie Beattie covering the 2024 Twelfth from Carrickfergus on Friday July 12 2024. Image taken from GB News
A letter from David McNarry:

Congratulations to GB News for covering Glorious Twelfth celebrations across Northern Ireland, Scotland and England.

It is great that a national broadcaster was involved.

Well done Arlene Foster, Dougie Beattie and Charlie Lawson. It shows how the woke BBC NI and UTV are intolerant of our culture and tradition but ever ready to monopolise the airwaves with Irish culture and language with GAA matches and increasing news items from the Republic of Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

I hope that there is a way that GB News will receive a message from Northern Ireland of thanks and appreciation.

My sciatica and too many Twelfths grounded me for first time yesterday. I made the Sunday walks to the church services and saw the lodges yesterday morning.

The Orange is a great organisation and high on Sinn Fein's hit list to destroy along with unionism.

Judging from the younger generation and the juniors turning out they are not going to be bothered by Sinn Fein. But as always with the unionist family there is no room for complacency!

I am looking forward to my big weekend News Letter and Farming Life, with the annual Twelfth supplement.

David McNarry, Ex Ukip and Ulster Unionist MLA, Comber

Related topics:BBCGB NewsNorthern IrelandScotlandEngland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice