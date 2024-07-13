Letter: Well done to GB News for showing up BBC and UTV with its Twelfth television coverage
Congratulations to GB News for covering Glorious Twelfth celebrations across Northern Ireland, Scotland and England.
It is great that a national broadcaster was involved.
Well done Arlene Foster, Dougie Beattie and Charlie Lawson. It shows how the woke BBC NI and UTV are intolerant of our culture and tradition but ever ready to monopolise the airwaves with Irish culture and language with GAA matches and increasing news items from the Republic of Ireland.
I hope that there is a way that GB News will receive a message from Northern Ireland of thanks and appreciation.
My sciatica and too many Twelfths grounded me for first time yesterday. I made the Sunday walks to the church services and saw the lodges yesterday morning.
The Orange is a great organisation and high on Sinn Fein's hit list to destroy along with unionism.
Judging from the younger generation and the juniors turning out they are not going to be bothered by Sinn Fein. But as always with the unionist family there is no room for complacency!
I am looking forward to my big weekend News Letter and Farming Life, with the annual Twelfth supplement.
David McNarry, Ex Ukip and Ulster Unionist MLA, Comber