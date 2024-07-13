The former first minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster, the actor Charlie Lawson and the GB News presenter Dougie Beattie covering the 2024 Twelfth from Carrickfergus on Friday July 12 2024. Image taken from GB News

A letter from David McNarry:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Congratulations to GB News for covering Glorious Twelfth celebrations across Northern Ireland, Scotland and England.

It is great that a national broadcaster was involved.

Well done Arlene Foster, Dougie Beattie and Charlie Lawson. It shows how the woke BBC NI and UTV are intolerant of our culture and tradition but ever ready to monopolise the airwaves with Irish culture and language with GAA matches and increasing news items from the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letters to editor

I hope that there is a way that GB News will receive a message from Northern Ireland of thanks and appreciation.

My sciatica and too many Twelfths grounded me for first time yesterday. I made the Sunday walks to the church services and saw the lodges yesterday morning.

The Orange is a great organisation and high on Sinn Fein's hit list to destroy along with unionism.

Judging from the younger generation and the juniors turning out they are not going to be bothered by Sinn Fein. But as always with the unionist family there is no room for complacency!

I am looking forward to my big weekend News Letter and Farming Life, with the annual Twelfth supplement.