Letter: We've had decades of lies about the economic benefits of the 'European project'
Esmond Birnie lists arguments put forward in favour of the protocol (NI Protocol has caused a lot of economic pain for little gain, August 28), but he omitted the most conclusive - ‘There is no alternative’.
That was never true.
We have had seven decades of lies about the economic benefits of the 'European project' from people whose true purpose has been political.
And that largely hidden purpose has always been to legally subordinate the UK in a pan-European federation, a 'United States of Europe'.
Plus, in the specific case of Northern Ireland, to split the province from the rest of the UK and absorb it into an all-island Irish Republic.
Dr D R Cooper, Maidenhead