Letter: What an inspiration the British Gibraltarians should be to every unionist in Northern Ireland

Much like Northern Ireland, Gibraltar has faced considerable difficulties with Brexit – and a Brexit that most of them didn’t really want.

It is inspiring however to see how they prioritise their link to the UK family of nations and their place in it. I would encourage any unionist who feels demoralised about the future to listen to the speeches at the Gibraltar Day national rally held each year on September 10, and especially the Gibraltar chief minister’s speech at the 2024 rally.

It was great to see Northern Ireland represented by the Ulster Unionist Party’s Lord Rogan in 2024. It should certainly be an event that unionism seeks to be represented at each year.

Promoting a concept of Britishness in Great Britain that transcends the island of Great Britain and includes these smaller segments of our nation is certainly in our interests.

Addressing the future of Gibraltar, the chief minister stated clearly that they “will never surrender our British sovereignty or any part of it, for any price, for any deal or for any benefit”, adding whatever the consequences.

The chief minister did reiterate his commitment to reaching a reasonable agreement with the EU but making clear that he would not compromise Gibraltar. If a fair deal takes longer then longer it will take or even if a deal didn’t come.

What an inspiration the British Gibraltarians should be to every unionist in Northern Ireland that such a small segment of the British nation should refuse to allow themselves to be bullied out of their rightful position within the British family of nations.

If they can withstand these pressures then so too should the unionists of Northern Ireland refuse to have their equal membership of the United Kingdom diluted.

We have not as of yet lost any border poll. The Brexit referendum was a UK wide referendum.

If the Westminster government respects Gibraltar’s right to remain British so too should they respect Northern Ireland’s.