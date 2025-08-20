Has the use of bilingual languages been weaponised by Irish republicans to isolate the unionist community?

In the context of Northern Ireland, has the use of bilingual languages been weaponised by Irish nationalists and republicans to isolate the unionist and loyalist communities?

History tells us how Gaelic culture divided the island of Ireland in 1921. Evidence on its impact still leads to division and suspicion in Northern Ireland.

The Free State/ Eire and the Republic of Ireland were built on creating a Gaelic identity that isolated the small Protestant community.

Letters to editor

Some would say that unionists and loyalists built a similar ideological identity in Northern Ireland between the 1920s and 1960s.

Could we say civil rights activists in the 1960s used Gaelic culture to unite Irish nationalists and republicans to overthrow the unionist government at Stormont.

It is very interesting reading the views of Gerry Adams on the Belfast Media Group. Has the aim of achieving an Irish socialist state on the island of Ireland changed republican and nationalist objectives?

Influencers such as Gerry Adams continue to determine the political and cultural pathways for their supporters. We are told that any New Ireland programme would be inclusive.

If we try to impose a Gaelic cultural identity on the unionist community, where is the inclusive shared community we were promised under the Good Friday Agreement?

Irish republicans and nationalists are determined to make sure future public appointments reflect the requirement for candidates to speak Irish in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The request to have more Gaelic Sport shown by BBC with increased use of the Irish language is another example of the determination of nationalists and republicans to restrict coverage of the so-called British sports including cricket, soccer and rugby union on the island of Ireland.

The question for all of the people who live on this island is - what sort of democratic society do we want to live in?

Is it a shared space that reflects all of its identities and cultures?

Are we saying we want to live in an autocratic or authoritarian society beholden to an outdated ideology?