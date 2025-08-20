Letter: What sort of democratic society do we want to live in - a shared space that reflects all of its identities?

A letter from George Millar:
Has the use of bilingual languages been weaponised by Irish republicans to isolate the unionist community?placeholder image
Has the use of bilingual languages been weaponised by Irish republicans to isolate the unionist community?
By Letters
Published 21st Aug 2025, 00:00 BST

In the context of Northern Ireland, has the use of bilingual languages been weaponised by Irish nationalists and republicans to isolate the unionist and loyalist communities?

Most Popular

History tells us how Gaelic culture divided the island of Ireland in 1921. Evidence on its impact still leads to division and suspicion in Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Free State/ Eire and the Republic of Ireland were built on creating a Gaelic identity that isolated the small Protestant community.

Letters to editorplaceholder image
Letters to editor

Some would say that unionists and loyalists built a similar ideological identity in Northern Ireland between the 1920s and 1960s.

Could we say civil rights activists in the 1960s used Gaelic culture to unite Irish nationalists and republicans to overthrow the unionist government at Stormont.

It is very interesting reading the views of Gerry Adams on the Belfast Media Group. Has the aim of achieving an Irish socialist state on the island of Ireland changed republican and nationalist objectives?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Influencers such as Gerry Adams continue to determine the political and cultural pathways for their supporters. We are told that any New Ireland programme would be inclusive.

If we try to impose a Gaelic cultural identity on the unionist community, where is the inclusive shared community we were promised under the Good Friday Agreement?

Irish republicans and nationalists are determined to make sure future public appointments reflect the requirement for candidates to speak Irish in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The request to have more Gaelic Sport shown by BBC with increased use of the Irish language is another example of the determination of nationalists and republicans to restrict coverage of the so-called British sports including cricket, soccer and rugby union on the island of Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The question for all of the people who live on this island is - what sort of democratic society do we want to live in?

Is it a shared space that reflects all of its identities and cultures?

Are we saying we want to live in an autocratic or authoritarian society beholden to an outdated ideology?

George Millar, Newtownards

Related topics:Northern IrelandInfluencersHistoryGaelic
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice