Letter: What we saw at Stormont was 25 DUP MLAs become protocol implementers
Amidst all of the shameful self-congratulation surrounding the restoration of the executive, it ought to be remembered that what we witnessed on Saturday was nothing less than 25 DUP MLAs debasing themselves to become protocol implementers and those who enthroned Sinn Fein in the office of first minister.
It ought also to be remembered that in so debasing themselves they had to trample over, first, a myriad of solemn promises pledging no restoration of the executive, and second, a sea of innocent blood shed by IRA terrorists.
For some the reward was ministerial office, for others a career and handsome salary but for all the shame of being poodles to Sinn Fein and collaborators with those whose aim is the destruction of the Union.
Michelle O’Neill might claim to be first minister for all, she might even be first minister for Jeffrey Donaldson and his DUP colleagues, but she is not and never will be my first minister.
Richard Ferguson, Dollingstown