Letter: Whatever any court says, a ruthless terrorist cannot also be an innocent victim

Four Provisional IRA members were killed by soldiers in an ambush in Clonoe, Co Tyrone on February 16, 1992. Minutes earlier, the gang had fired 30 rounds of armour-piercing tracer ammunition into a Coalisland RUC station, from a Soviet-made heavy machine gun mounted on the back of a stolen lorry

The preliminary finding of Justice Humphreys gives me a sickening feeling in the pit of my stomach. For me it is personal. A similar IRA gang attacked the RUC station in Ballygawley in 1985 and murdered my dad and one of his colleagues.

They took my father’s gun, murdered at least three other innocent men with it, before it was recovered at Loughgall. That was a similarly successful SAS operation to the one in Clonoe.

Letter to the editor

I don’t exult in the death of anyone, not even an IRA man on ‘active service’. I have sympathy for the families they leave behind, for their plight is worse than mine.

We both suffer the loss of someone we loved, but my dad died in an honourable bottle-green uniform, while serving the whole community. Their loved ones died in boiler suits and balaclavas with hatred and wickedness in their hearts – what a burden to have to carry for the rest of your life.

That sympathy should not be taken as an excuse for turning truth and morality upside down. Whatever any court says, a ruthless terrorist cannot also be an innocent victim.

In his letter on the same page, my old friend Trevor Ringland (Nationalists using legacy to maintain hatreds, February 7) hits several nails on the head, including this one: “Too many in nationalism and republicanism are using legacy matters to maintain hatreds and this decision feeds the victimhood they rely on for to further their strategy. That needs called out.”

I too call it out – with the words of Jesus ringing in my ears, "Put your sword back into its place. For all who take the sword will perish by the sword.” Matthew 26:52.