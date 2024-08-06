Letter: Whatever the issue, violence is never the answer - racist hatred is appalling

Both Union Jacks and Irish Tricolours were flown by anti-immigration protestors in Belfast city centre, who clashed with anti-racism protestors. Fireworks and other missiles were thrown. Photo by Declan Roughan / Press Eye- Pacemaker Press Eye

As an evangelical Protestant and committed Christian, I totally repudiate the appalling racist hatred now being promoted by some who claim, certainly in Belfast, to be Christians.

Not in my name. We are commanded by Christ to love our neighbour. And in Leviticus 19:34 we read, “But the stranger that dwelleth with you shall be unto you as one born among you, and thou shalt love him as thyself”.

If we were to trace our own roots back far enough, I suspect that a substantial number of us might well be the descendants of those who at one time immigrated to these shores. There are very few truly indigenous peoples.

Letter to the editor

We must pray for all in Belfast and other places across the UK who feel afraid and vulnerable as a result of this current wickedness and madness.

Many of them were born and reared here. They belong here.

And those stoking the flames on social media and elsewhere by seeking to explain away the violence should hang their heads in shame.

Whatever the issues, violence is never the answer. And isn’t it sad that when the Union Jack and Irish flag come together – such a rare occurrence – it’s based on an agenda of anger and hate.