Letter: What’s the alternative being offered by those in the ‘never’ camp?

​Anti-protocol protestors gathered outside Larchfield Estate on Monday night before the DUP executive meeting began. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

While following the debate about whether or not the DUP should re-enter the Stormont executive I’ve been struck by one thing, what’s the alternative being offered by those in the ‘never’ camp?

While demanding that the DUP continue their seemingly unsuccessful boycott they have failed to offer any plausible pathway to victory.

Stubborn defiance and demanding that 100% of their demands are met will lead not to victory, but to isolation and eventual irrelevance.