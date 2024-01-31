All Sections
Letter: What’s the alternative being offered by those in the ‘never’ camp?

A letter from Alex Swan:
​Anti-protocol protestors gathered outside Larchfield Estate on Monday night before the DUP executive meeting began. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye​Anti-protocol protestors gathered outside Larchfield Estate on Monday night before the DUP executive meeting began. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye
By Letters
Published 31st Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT

While following the debate about whether or not the DUP should re-enter the Stormont executive I’ve been struck by one thing, what’s the alternative being offered by those in the ‘never’ camp?

While demanding that the DUP continue their seemingly unsuccessful boycott they have failed to offer any plausible pathway to victory.

Stubborn defiance and demanding that 100% of their demands are met will lead not to victory, but to isolation and eventual irrelevance.

Alex Swan, Drumbo

