Letter: When all else fails, hope often springs from the most unlikely source

The Lambeg drums are indigenous to Ulster, and an important part of our culture, but our politicians, full of hot air, use them to drum up support, writes Clive Maxwell

We have all lived with sectarian politics so long we find it impossible to think outside the box: it’s embedded in our DNA.

Both communities have more in common than they think, but thinking isn’t their strong point.

We turn out every election like Christmas turkeys to be hung up and plucked; then the politicians dress us up to be carved. They take our votes for granted.

Letters to editor

Growing up in the unionist community I never remember unionist politics so bereft of talent; we’re not exactly spoilt for choice.

Britain betrayed us, and both parties are at a loss to know what to do, so they beat the big drum.

I like the Lambegs, they are indigenous to Ulster, and an important part of our culture, but our politicians, full of hot air, use them to drum up support.

Irish nationalists are full of the same hot air. They won’t admit it, but they are competing with unionists in a drumming match. The only thing missing are the Lambegs – they might consider that it gives unionists an edge?

They have changed their pitch from a “united Ireland” to a “new Ireland” and think we’re gullible enough to fall for it.

How can we take them seriously when they treat us with such disrespect? They have as much credit in the bank as the unionists; and they’re broke.

Alliance went out from unionism, but they’re not of it! They started with a foot in both camps claiming to be neutral, but it was all Irish blarney.

They built a bridge to both communities, but it was all one way traffic going over to the other side. They don’t even try to hide that anymore, it’s on public display.

They are no longer closet nationalists, and need to be challenged.

The only ray of light that filtered from the toxic mix of Irish politics was the disciplined response, forged in both communities, to the threat to our Judeo-Christian culture of the growing problem of uncontrolled immigration.

In a rare display of Irish unity that eluded politicians, hope sprang from the grassroots. This is a sensitive subject, but it can’t be ignored, some questions need to be asked. True to form, the left leaning media condemned it.

I have lost respect for politicians, all of them. They are noted for play-acting, and stained by it; they should be steeped in the hot tub of truth, and scrubbed.

If it doesn’t make them any cleaner, it‘ll expose the warts and challenge us to find a cure. In the ongoing threat to our culture, the forces of destiny may yet combine to provide us with answers.

When all else fails, hope often springs from the most unlikely source.