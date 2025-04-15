Letter: Where did the tradition of welcoming people into your family and home go?

A letter from L Wallace:
There was a time when people welcomed a frail or lonely older friend or neighbour into the familyThere was a time when people welcomed a frail or lonely older friend or neighbour into the family
By Letters
Published 16th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST

What has changed? In my young days it was normal for a frail family member or parents to live with the family of their son or daughter.

There was also a tradition of a caring family, perhaps from the same religious group, of welcoming a frail or lonely older friend or neighbour into the family, thereby providing friendship and companionship and meals in return for a portion of the person’s pension.

Why did this excellent community service end? It was less demanding on the public purse.

L Wallace, Newtownards

