Letter: Where did the tradition of welcoming people into your family and home go?
What has changed? In my young days it was normal for a frail family member or parents to live with the family of their son or daughter.
There was also a tradition of a caring family, perhaps from the same religious group, of welcoming a frail or lonely older friend or neighbour into the family, thereby providing friendship and companionship and meals in return for a portion of the person’s pension.
Why did this excellent community service end? It was less demanding on the public purse.
L Wallace, Newtownards