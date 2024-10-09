The British are holding a multi million-pound public inquiry into the Pat Finucane murder yet, when it comes to the many innocent victims of IRA violence like Kingsmill, the Republic have been found wanting, writes John Mulholland

It is amazing, when the shoe is on the other foot, that the Republic of Ireland does not want immigrants travelling through the common travel area to its jurisdiction.

When the UK wanted to put an end to non-Irish citizens coming to Northern Ireland, unless they registered online, there was all kinds of uproar like 'It is against the spirit of the Belfast Agreement’.

Now we hear that there is a clamping down on illegal immigrants using the common travel area, but I believe it is because the Republic is claiming that many illegal immigrants are ending up in its jurisdiction from the UK.

Letters to editor

Whether it is their culpability in their actions, or inaction, in the Troubles, or their refusal to cooperate in full with the inquiries into their behaviour during the Troubles, they are full of hypocrisy.

When there are immigrants slipping into their country from the UK they want a stop to it, but if they are going the other way they are not concerned.

The Republic is all for enquiring into the spurious accusation of state collusion but when the fingers point back to their own dirty war, they remain silent.

The implementation of the Windsor Framework by this ruthless Labour government needs to be watched carefully as unionists should be wary of their actions when it comes to the Union and their appeasement to nationalist Ireland.