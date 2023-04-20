News you can trust since 1737
Letter: While TUV attacks other unionists, the DUP will not be deflected from our mandate to protect the Union

A letter from Phillip Brett MLA:

By Letters
Published 20th Apr 2023, 06:17 BST- 2 min read
The letter from Stewart McEvoy (‘DUP laying groundwork for a return to Stormont,’ April 19, see link below) demonstrates the desperation of some to garner votes by attacking fellow unionists. We had the same ridiculous claims made last year in the assembly elections, yet we didn’t back down after those elections as TUV claimed we would. Let’s not forget who split the unionist vote and thus handed victory to Sinn Fein last year.

The DUP will not be deflected from our clear mandate to finish the job and protect the Union by some whose contribution to unionist unity on this issue is to attack those taking a stand against the protocol etc. Calls to engage in the same vote splitting this year are music to Sinn Fein ears.

This week Emma Little Pengelly made clear that the pathway back to Stormont requires action by His Majesty’s Government to address unionist concerns about our place in the Union. Gavin Robinson MP responding to the secretary of state for Northern Ireland made clear that there is no solid basis for an executive or assembly until we have arrangements that restore Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market and our constitutional arrangements are respected.

Our leader has said the same thing many times. Now is not the time for unionism to quit or to splinter and descend into internal bickering. It is a time to stand together, to stand our ground and to demand that our place in the Union is both respected and protected in law.

The TUV is either for us or against us on this. Creating disunity serves no purpose save to benefit our opponents as we saw last May when Sinn Fein were gifted victory by such disunity. Unionism can no longer indulge thus luxury. United we stand!

Phillip Brett MLA, DUP North Belfast

Related topics:DUPUnionismNorthern Ireland