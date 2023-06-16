News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Who will read Irish signs in Olympia Leisure Centre?

A letter from Dominic Gallagher:
By Letters
Published 17th Jun 2023, 00:01 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
There is currently a consultation as to whether to include Irish language signs at the Olympia Leisure Centre in Belfast.

I go to Olympia for swimming. It is a Protestant area with a Georgie Best statue. No-one is going to read signs in Irish. This is either an attempt to antagonize or get one over the people living there. Or it stems from a blind belief that everyone on the island of Ireland must have some connection to Irish culture. This is not necessarily true nor is it necessary to be true to support a united Ireland.

I would object to an Orange march down the Falls Road. I object to Irish language signs at Olympia. I think everyone should.

Dominic Gallagher, Belfast

