Letter: ​Why are MLAs not fighting to save iconic Boyne Bridge from being demolished?

Boyne Bridge is to be demolished as part of transport hub plans. The question many people are asking, especially from Sandy Row, is why does the bridge need to be demolished?

An open letter to every MLA personally:

What have you and your party done to save the Boyne Bridge in Belfast? You, like all other MLAs, received information from a roads expert, Bill Mahon, that replacing the bridge with a Toucan crossing will result in delays, injuries and, yes, fatalities.

All can be avoided by providing a safe underpass and keeping the bridge. The people who will be injured or even killed could be from anywhere, even your own constituency. How will you feel if you end up being at a funeral of a constituent (perhaps even a member of the Orange Order, to which some are members) who had been killed at or near the Toucan crossing?

Will you tell the family that you and the rest of your party did nothing to prevent it?

For nearly seven years we have sought the help of the main parties for a review, but all was a waste of time. Then we sent you and the other MLAs information on the importance of keeping the bridge as it is the greatest icon to our Orange heritage in Northern Ireland, but you and the rest of the MLAs in the main unionist parties were prepared to let it be demolished.

The questions many people are asking, especially from Sandy Row, is why does the bridge need to be demolished, and why did our MLAs not fight to save it?

As an elected public representative we have the right to know from you the reason or reasons why you did not support the retention of the Boyne Bridge.