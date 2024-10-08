Letter: ​Why are MLAs not fighting to save iconic Boyne Bridge from being demolished?

A letter from Billy Dickson:
Boyne Bridge is to be demolished as part of transport hub plans. The question many people are asking, especially from Sandy Row, is why does the bridge need to be demolished?Boyne Bridge is to be demolished as part of transport hub plans. The question many people are asking, especially from Sandy Row, is why does the bridge need to be demolished?
Boyne Bridge is to be demolished as part of transport hub plans. The question many people are asking, especially from Sandy Row, is why does the bridge need to be demolished?
By Letters
Published 9th Oct 2024, 00:00 BST

An open letter to every MLA personally:

What have you and your party done to save the Boyne Bridge in Belfast? You, like all other MLAs, received information from a roads expert, Bill Mahon, that replacing the bridge with a Toucan crossing will result in delays, injuries and, yes, fatalities.

All can be avoided by providing a safe underpass and keeping the bridge. The people who will be injured or even killed could be from anywhere, even your own constituency. How will you feel if you end up being at a funeral of a constituent (perhaps even a member of the Orange Order, to which some are members) who had been killed at or near the Toucan crossing?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Letter to the editorLetter to the editor
Letter to the editor

Will you tell the family that you and the rest of your party did nothing to prevent it?

For nearly seven years we have sought the help of the main parties for a review, but all was a waste of time. Then we sent you and the other MLAs information on the importance of keeping the bridge as it is the greatest icon to our Orange heritage in Northern Ireland, but you and the rest of the MLAs in the main unionist parties were prepared to let it be demolished.

The questions many people are asking, especially from Sandy Row, is why does the bridge need to be demolished, and why did our MLAs not fight to save it?

As an elected public representative we have the right to know from you the reason or reasons why you did not support the retention of the Boyne Bridge.

Billy Dickson BEM, co-ordinator, Transport Hub Alternatives Group (THAG)

Related topics:MLAs
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice