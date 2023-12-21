Letter: Why should others be forced to live under retained EU law to pander to the Irish government?

Letters to editor

Roderick Crawford writes that "alignment with limited EU law is required to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and protect the single market; this was agreed in December 2017" (Roderick Crawford: The reality is that UK law - not EU law - remains dominant in Northern Ireland, December 15).

Yes, because the Irish government adopted an absurd, extreme and intransigent position, and EU supporting Tory Prime Minister Theresa May found it convenient to cave into their demands.

Since then it has transpired that goods carried across the land border can if necessary be checked by the Republic on their side, at sites away from the border, without reigniting terrorism.

And not only Northern Ireland, why should all businesses and individual citizens in Great Britain be forced to live under retained EU law in perpetuity to pander to the Irish government?

Moreover, why should we allow Northern Ireland to become a wide open back door for possibly defective goods driven in from the Republic to pass on unchecked into Great Britain?