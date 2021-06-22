Letter: Why the surprise over SF’s cynical ‘equality’ tactics?

Henri-Paul Motte’s 1874 painting The Trojan Horse; the phrase was infamously used by Gerry Adams in 2014

Gerry Adams told us what Sinn Fein plans were in his Trojan Horse speech some years ago.

The SDLP`s Colum Eastwood is quoted at the time as saying: “Gerry Adams said very clearly that Sinn Fein is using the principle of equality as a tactic.

“When he said that equality was a ‘Trojan horse of the entire republican strategy’ Adams revealed that Sinn Fein is not interested in promoting an equality agenda because it is the right thing to do but rather because it can ‘break’ their opponents”.

Letter to the editor

It was also explained at the time that “a Trojan Horse is a weapon dressed up as a gift”.

The events at Stormont appear to be simply the playing out of the Sinn Fein tactic as revealed by Mr Adams.

Of course, this tactic will not just be deployed against Unionists; it is also likely to be turned against Alliance and the SDLP when they have served Sinn Fein`s purpose.

The tactic also appears to be proving very effective in the Republic against Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

Of course, as each issue is conceded, the Sinn Fein tactic needs to be fed by an ever–expanding list of grievances and resulting demands for even more equality and justice, maybe the electorate will eventually get wise to this approach.

Or maybe not.

James Martin, Dromore, Co Down

