Letter: With no vision or leaders, unionism is a culture in decline and dying

Letters to editor

The Protestant community is on the way down and unionism is dying.

Most in our community are failing to adjust, or haven’t noticed. We have no vision and no leaders, and I fear for our children.

The generation that has grown up since the Second World War has enjoyed an improved standard of living, and embraced secularism. They have moulded it into another god and set up their idols. These idols have replaced the God of the Bible who has been edged to the shadows – sport has a bigger following. Disciples worship at different shrines, and sing their anthems.

Is it possible God will take exception to being patronised and ignored, and make an introduction? If He does it will come as quite a shock and shake us out of our apathy.

I fear the good times are over and the comfortable way of life we have enjoyed so long is drawing to a close.

Those who have sidelined God and think He’ll be content are fooling themselves – you don’t treat Him like that! We are now living with the consequences.

The signs of His anger are all around us. Those with discernment will have noticed the world is spinning out of control, the Judeo-Christian foundations we have built on for generations are crumbling and are beyond patching up, they need to be set in concrete and replaced.

Inactive so long, we lack the vision – I include the churches – the work ethic, and the skill to do the job.

The unionist community is a perfect example of a people and a culture in decline. Britain has betrayed us and cast us adrift, and we are struggling to cope.

We are so pathetic it’s embarrassing, we keep proclaiming our loyalty and they ignore us or treat us with contempt.

Irish nationalists who despise us, throw us a few crumbs to lure us on board, and it’s working – some come cheap!

North Down, that touchstone of the middle-class, is practising its response and ready to jump ship, they vote Alliance and have embraced integrated education.

A soft touch, and no threat, for them the takeover will be less painful. They have sold their soul, and will sell ours – if we let them.

There are increasing numbers in our community who enjoy the romance of being Irish and dabble in those waters. Some promote the Irish language and Gaelic games.

The nationalist community looks on amused and sees it for what it is, all froth and no substance. Only an act of God will change course and we are out of touch. If we do make contact, He’ll be in no mood to negotiate.

He will guide us to a port of his choice, and leave us to work our passage.