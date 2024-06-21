Letter: With the help of migrant voters, soft nationalists and Alliance Party supporters, unionism will win border poll
First of all, Professor Brendan O'Leary may have a Gaelic name but he is hardly hostile to those of us who don't.
Furthermore, he was on the button when he predicted that a future border poll could be decided by Lithuanian voters, recent migrants or other eastern Europeans.
Which is why this unionist led a delegation, with my friend Chris McGimpsey, on a visit to the Belfast Islamic Centre many years ago.
Secondly, unlike most of my pro-Union friends, I no longer get upset by the number of former unionist voters who now prefer Alliance as their political party of choice.
Because - Alliance voters are more likely to be animated by health, education and environmental issues but are hardly going to back radical, revolutionary constitutional change.
Thirdly, I am preparing myself, right now, to be spooked by our forthcoming regional general election results on Thursday, July 4, which will expedite calls for the inevitable future border poll.
But, I firmly believe we will win it with the help of migrant voters, soft nationalists, moderate Catholics and Alliance Party supporters.
Not another Orange Order parade.
Alan S Carson, Belfast BT5