Letter: With the levels of change in technology, we must work with young people to keep them safe online

Letters to editor

We are seeing unprecedented levels of growth and change in technology with the rise of artificial intelligence, virtual reality and new social media apps and features.

Our new research has found 74% of parents and carers, and just under half of children have worries about safety as these technologies continue to evolve.

However, it also finds that 70% of young people who have used generative AI are excited about the potential it holds to improve the lives of themselves and their friends.

It’s important that we embrace these new technologies while working collaboratively with young people to ensure we can keep them safe.

They are the ones growing up alongside these immense changes and so they should be at the forefront of the conversations about how they develop in the future.

If we collaborate and work together to learn and understand these changes, we can ensure they are the exciting, opportunity-filled advances that they should be.

With thousands of schools and other organisations actively talking about online safety, we hope to be stimulating key conversations about how to stay safe online.