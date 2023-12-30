Letters to editor

From ‘smash Sinn Fein’ to ‘vote Sinn Fein’ – this short sentence summarises the DUP’s journey from the 1980s to the present day, as Sir Jeffrey Donaldson prepares to instruct DUP MLAs to vote for a Sinn Fein first minister.

In doing so, Sir Jeffrey will lead the DUP to its latest - and arguably its most constitutionally significant - defeat.

With the prospect of DUP ministers serving in an executive committed to implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol/Windsor Framework, now is the time for a realignment within political unionism.

The past 25 years have clearly demonstrated that devolution under the terms of the Belfast/St Andrews Agreement cannot protect Northern Ireland’s position within the United Kingdom.

Nor can it deliver good government, or justice for citizens, as Sinn Fein remains firmly wedded to the objectives of the IRA and to the glorification of the IRA’s cowardly cabal of human rights abusers.

DUP MLAs voting for a Sinn Fein first minister and serving in partnership with Sinn Fein within an executive will never strengthen the Union nor provide good governance.

It will only further sanitise Sinn Fein/IRA and hasten the development of an all-Ireland economy.

Those within the DUP, and the UUP, who believe that they can exercise more influence over Sinn Fein than the IRA’s so-called ‘army council’ should unite and form a pro-powersharing party.

Those across political unionism who believe that equal British citizenship across the UK offers the best safeguards for Northern Ireland’s citizens, economy and defence, should coalesce under an inclusive ‘equal citizenship for all’ banner.

Then the electorate can decide.