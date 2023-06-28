News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Letter: Word of God is not offensive - the Bible is the most valuable thing we have in this world

A letter from Stevan Patterson:
By Letters
Published 29th Jun 2023, 00:01 BST- 1 min read
The Davis School District’s decision to ban the Bible has been reversedThe Davis School District’s decision to ban the Bible has been reversed
The Davis School District’s decision to ban the Bible has been reversed

The recent news that the Davis School District in the State of Utah, USA, has decided to reverse its original unwise decision taken earlier this month to remove all copies of the King James Version of the Bible because of “vulgarity and violence” has to be welcomed.

But the attempt to censor the Bible in the first place was an unwise decision and its removal from a censored list has only come about thanks to pressure from people willing to stand up for freedom of religious expression. The initial decision to ban the Bible follows a law passed in 2022 banning books considered offensive from schools by the government in a number of States across the USA, including Utah.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The orchestrated push by liberal politicians looking to ban or censure texts, books and works because they may not fit a certain narrative of which they approve of has gone far too far and this is just another outworking by those who seem to think they have a right to tell the rest of us what we can and cannot read, and removing the Bible from study is just another book to be removed as part of this strategy.

Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor
Most Popular

The Bible is unlike any other book, it is the most valuable thing we have in this world, and the word of God through the scriptures can never be considered offensive.

Stevan Patterson, Castlederg

Related topics:USA