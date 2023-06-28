Letter: Word of God is not offensive - the Bible is the most valuable thing we have in this world

The Davis School District’s decision to ban the Bible has been reversed

The recent news that the Davis School District in the State of Utah, USA, has decided to reverse its original unwise decision taken earlier this month to remove all copies of the King James Version of the Bible because of “vulgarity and violence” has to be welcomed.

But the attempt to censor the Bible in the first place was an unwise decision and its removal from a censored list has only come about thanks to pressure from people willing to stand up for freedom of religious expression. The initial decision to ban the Bible follows a law passed in 2022 banning books considered offensive from schools by the government in a number of States across the USA, including Utah.

The orchestrated push by liberal politicians looking to ban or censure texts, books and works because they may not fit a certain narrative of which they approve of has gone far too far and this is just another outworking by those who seem to think they have a right to tell the rest of us what we can and cannot read, and removing the Bible from study is just another book to be removed as part of this strategy.

Letters to editor

The Bible is unlike any other book, it is the most valuable thing we have in this world, and the word of God through the scriptures can never be considered offensive.