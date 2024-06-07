Letter: World and national leaders were in France for D-Day memorials yesterday but Northern Ireland only sent its deputy
A letter from Cliff Cardwell:
It is notable and sad that whilst this week's D-Day celebrations in Portsmouth were attended by the prime minister plus the first ministers of Scotland and Wales, the powers that be felt the event – commemorating unprecedented bravery and sacrifice – only merited the attendance of Northern Ireland's deputy first minister.
Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry