Letter: World and national leaders were in France for D-Day memorials yesterday but Northern Ireland only sent its deputy

By Letters
Published 7th Jun 2024, 10:05 BST
A letter from Cliff Cardwell:

It is notable and sad that whilst this week's D-Day celebrations in Portsmouth were attended by the prime minister plus the first ministers of Scotland and Wales, the powers that be felt the event – commemorating unprecedented bravery and sacrifice – only merited the attendance of Northern Ireland's deputy first minister.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

