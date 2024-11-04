Letter: Years have done nothing to suggest that the DUP leopard has changed its spots
Having read Sammy Wilson's claim that the DUP weren't negotiating with Sinn Fein, they were merely trying “to try and get intelligence, feedback, so that people were in a position to know whether or not there was business to be done” (SF meetings were not negotiations: Wilson, October 30).
Most people would term this preliminary negotiations that are laying the foundation for substantive negotiations, but clearly not the DUP.
Following this DUP logic, if one is to lay the foundations of a house, they are not really building a house at all. Really? Do they really expect people to believe them?
Sadly, all this shows is that, from the turn of the century, the DUP had become a party whose stock in trade was chicanery.
The following years have done nothing to suggest that this particular leopard has changed its spots.
Tom Ferguson, Ballymoney