Letter You should hang your heads in shame, you hypocrites in Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein closed Stormont for three years until they got an Irish language act. It is OK for them to to do that, and for them to boycott Westminster, but not the DUP Stormont

The hypocrisy of Sinn Fein members shows no bounds. Presently they are calling for the DUP to return to Stormont whilst, as often discussed, they collapsed Stormont for more than three years until they got an Irish language act.

What has in present circumstances, apparently escaped the media, is that they have seven elected MPs who don't sit at Westminster so why is this OK for them to boycott Westminster but not the DUP at Stormont? They have also forwarded the idea for the DUP to have reduced or no salaries at Stormont and yet they claim expenses from Westminster. Fullfact.org informs us that in 2018/19 Sinn Fein's seven MPs claimed £106,000 in office costs plus £14,000 accommodation costs. They also received £170,000 for party business so all in all a tidy sum. Additionally, Sinn Fein receive funds from other sources, including the USA, so what is the destination of this cash?

These facts are damning enough but then, as we're well aware, Michelle O'Neill in August 2022 stated that there was no alternative to the murder of thousands plus additional mayhem and destruction. This statement doesn't discourage groups from participating in violence and may indeed encourage even more than we, unfortunately, presently witness.

Letters to editor

Is this the behaviour of a party who claim to want peace? Look in the mirror Sinn Fein members and hang your heads in shame.