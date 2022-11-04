Letters: Dublin must learn from mistakes made by Stormont

The Irish government has a duty of care to everyone

I hope the Irish government doesn’t make the same error as Stormont governments did from 1922-69 in being mean spirited to the minority.

Their bragging over the Protocol, as reported in Stephen Collins’ recent book ‘Ireland’s Call: Navigating Brexit’, suggests that they haven’t learnt from Stormont’s grave errors.

Yes, the DUP in the past made some political errors with regard to Brexit. But that shouldn’t mean that permission has been granted to alienate an entire community and tradition on the island.

If the Irish government is serious about unity - and by unity, I mean bringing an end to partition through the harmony of the population - then poking an entire community in the eye and saying ‘wow, I can’t believe we got away with that’ is a strange way to go about it.

The Irish government has a duty of care to those who have different dreams and aspirations to the majority.