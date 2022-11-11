Letters: Honouring UDR bravery

Letters to editor

From the wetlands of Fermanagh to the streets of Belfast, the soldiers of the Ulster Defence Regiment stood steadfast and sure against the horrific human rights abuses inflicted upon all of society by terrorism.

That the organisation (IRASF) responsible for the majority of heinous human rights abuses are still receiving votes is absolutely abhorrent.

This weekend I will remember my former colleagues from all backgrounds who were prepared to stand against those cowards who hadn't the spine nor the courage to face us.

I stand firm, stoic as always.

LWF.