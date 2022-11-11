Letters: If protocol removes MLA powers, will pay cuts be permanent?

Letters to editor

I can't help thinking it is a bit hypocritical of the secretary of state to consider reducing MLA salaries whilst they are not performing all the duties they were elected to do.

Perhaps the secretary of state would clarify precisely what duties MLAs actually have under the protocol arrangements as they stand today.

It seems to me that previously devolved matters now covered by the protocol are no longer within the scope of the executive/assembly so any re-established body will be, largely, in office but not in power!

Are salary cuts then going to be permanent?