Letters: In West Tyrone we have not have an MP who has voted for legislation or done their work at Westminster for 23 years

A letter from Stevan Patterson:
The last West Tyrone MP to sit in Westminster was in 2001. ​If Sinn Fein support UK-wide legislation then they can drop their House of Commons boycottThe last West Tyrone MP to sit in Westminster was in 2001. ​If Sinn Fein support UK-wide legislation then they can drop their House of Commons boycott
The last West Tyrone MP to sit in Westminster was in 2001. ​If Sinn Fein support UK-wide legislation then they can drop their House of Commons boycott
By Letters
Published 20th Apr 2024, 04:01 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 04:01 BST

The news that the joint first Minister for Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill supports proposed United Kingdom wide legislation introduced by the government to back the ban of smoking by anyone born after 2009 raised one very important question.

If she and her party so clearly back a UK wide policy, is it not time Sinn Fein, dropped the boycott of Westminster, took up their seats and started to represent all the people in the parliamentary seats they are occupying.

For us in West Tyrone for example the last MP that voted for any legislation and did their work in Westminster was in 2001, over 23 years ago.

Stevan Patterson, Castlederg

Related topics:Sinn FeinUnited KingdomNorthern IrelandMichelle O'Neill