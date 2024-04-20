Letters: In West Tyrone we have not have an MP who has voted for legislation or done their work at Westminster for 23 years
The news that the joint first Minister for Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill supports proposed United Kingdom wide legislation introduced by the government to back the ban of smoking by anyone born after 2009 raised one very important question.
If she and her party so clearly back a UK wide policy, is it not time Sinn Fein, dropped the boycott of Westminster, took up their seats and started to represent all the people in the parliamentary seats they are occupying.
For us in West Tyrone for example the last MP that voted for any legislation and did their work in Westminster was in 2001, over 23 years ago.
Stevan Patterson, Castlederg