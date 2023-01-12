The EU will have access to ‘sensitive’ economic British information

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal did what he had first described as unconscionable; it partitioned the UK with a border down the Irish Sea, leaving Northern Ireland in the EU. The union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was broken and, with it, our country.

He, like his successors, promised to put right his mistake but all they have done is cement it in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agreement this week between Maros Sefcovic and James Cleverly, giving the EU access to British IT systems, is another step in that direction. The EU will now be able to delve deep into information on trade within the UK. A foreign power will have access to sensitive economic and commercial British information.

There is no reciprocity in the deal agreed. We will not have access to EU IT systems, even though the EU will be sending goods into Northern Ireland.

Without doubt the Information will be used to the detriment of British and advantage of the Republic’s and EU’s commercial interests. It will speed up the economic capture of Northern Ireland by the Republic.

It is yet another massive act of economic and constitutional self-harm visited on the country by our government. No wonder Sefcovic was grinning like a Cheshire cat.

Advertisement Hide Ad