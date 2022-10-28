Letters: Long is becoming an echo chamber for Sinn Fein

Letters to editor

As a former member of the Alliance Party (and its governing Party Council 2018-2021) l write to publicly challenge Naomi Long's judgment re how she has approached the current constitutional stand off re the Northern Ireland Protocol.

I fear Ms Long is now damaging her party by simply becoming an echo chamber for Sinn Fein in recent months in her trenchant criticism of the DUP boycott of the institutions.

Instead of simply repeating SF attacks on current DUP policy (and even supporting calls for joint authority which isn't even in the Good Friday Agreement) she should have criticised both the Big Two parties (as SF have also brought down the institutions) and instead focused her energy on setting out the case for reform of the institutions - so as to bring in a voluntary coalition based form of devolution.

I fear her one-sided criticism of the DUP will be used - and with justification - by the DUP come any December 15th Assembly election.