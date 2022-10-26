Letters: Loose talk about Joint Authority could push unionists over the edge

There has been talk of a ‘joint authority’ governing Northern Ireland

Alliance are stirring up trouble by affirming rather than denouncing calls for an Irish authoritative role in Northern Ireland affairs.

Aggressive statements by Sinn Fein on this topic have served to increase tensions and are ill conceived .

Loose talk about what would in effect be ‘joint authority', in other words Dublin’s interference in the running of NI, risks pushing unionists over the edge.

Instead of fuelling such a role for the Irish state, calm decisive leadership is required all round.

Dublin ministers sitting in Stormont Castle dictating decisions is a step too far for even the most moderate unionist.

The Belfast Agreement excludes joint authority. Rishi Sunak has a duty to rule out a Dublin-London joint office in Belfast and a December election here.

Spending £6 million to confirm where we are politically and likely to remain is wasting much needed cash.

An election would be counter productive ,destabilising and would separate our communities further than ever.

On Saturday, the News Letter editor Ben Lowry gave accurate assessment of the ongoing Westminster shambles ('It is hard to see a good result for unionism from Tory turmoil,' October 22).

He wrote: “There is so much chaos in Westminster that ministers could lurch into solutions that inflict irreparable constitutional harm”

And also: “A right wing breakaway party is becoming increasingly likely, perhaps led by Nigel Farage."

Had proportional representation operated for Westminster elections, it would be likely that a party led by Mr Farage would sweep into power.

A new full on UK wide party is unlikely to be ready for an early election. Come 2024 it will be a well organised electoral force.

People are stirring in vast numbers in rejection of the tired establishment parties.

It is imperative that local unionists are not on the outside looking in at such a developing political phenomenon.

A ‘Four Nation Unionist Party’ is on the cards.

It will shake up national politics and bring in reforms and necessary change.

Success by public endorsement will restore respect and pride in the Union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.