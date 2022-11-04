Letters: Make Northern Ireland more attractive

Letters to editor

If unionists, loyalists, nationalists and republicans persist in making NI an unattractive political spouse, present or future, NI will surely be divorced by GB and rejected by the Republic of Ireland.

Only then might a common aspiration for the common good be forged, for survival.

All factions in NI need to work together to make NI a viable proposition, attractive to both GB and the Republic of Ireland, and potentially others who might then compete for NI’s political affections

Rather than, on one side, vacillating between grovelling and demanding to remain with the UK, and, on the other side, demanding to join the Republic of Ireland without heed to the practicalities, NI would be in a position to accept the most attractive proposal, or reject all.

By then, NI’s own practical and political affections might be focussed on the EU, which NI had not wanted to leave, or on Scotland if/when that country has divorced itself from the UK which would, as a consequence, no longer exist.