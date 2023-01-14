News you can trust since 1737
Letters: McDonald no reason to feel aggrieved

A letter from Harry Patterson

By Letters
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 7:47am
If anyone should feel aggrieved at not being invited to Wednesday’s seemingly warm and fuzzy meeting with the NI secretary of state and the foreign minister it should be Jim Allister, not Mary Lou McDonald.

It’s clear that Sinn Fein were invited but chose not to attend because TD McDonald wasn’t invited. Jim Allister has a mandate in Northern Ireland (66,000 votes). TD McDonald does not.

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

