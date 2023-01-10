Letters: No longer sympathy for Harry, but pity

Morning View

I am sure I'm not the only one that feels slightly sickened by the actions of Prince Harry. It is hard to remember that he is a man when he is acting like a spoilt child who didn't receive the prize on sports day.

I am sure his life has been hard but so has William’s, and whilst they differ from the rest of us mere mortals because they live in the spotlight, they also have experienced the same trauma as millions of others throughout the world in losing a parent at such a young age.

I was always brought up to believe that you can either be a victim and be controlled by that narrative, or you can fight it and define yourself in other ways. I truly feel that Prince Harry has chosen victimhood as his calling. From the snippets I have seen of his book and listening to his “interview”, he has lost all sense of reality, it is everyone else's fault but never his, and he wants privacy but is willing to trash the very little privacy his family do get to suit his narrative.

He and his wife have complained about security for years and yet he has placed not only his security at risk but that of his family and the wider Armed Forces community by his “revelations”. Does he have any idea what he is doing? To maintain that the British public are racist and suffer from “unconscious bias” is a slap in the face to every person in the country, and yet he is either too blind or dare I say too stupid to realise that he has fallen into a “woke” trap that he will now never get out of. He has alienated every single one of us in his “allegations”.

It is a very sad affair, but I no longer have sympathy for Harry, all I feel is pity for him. Perhaps one day he will wake up but even then I feel his bridges have finally been burnt. One thing Harry should remember is that as an older sibling, Prince William takes on the duty of every older brother or sister in the world: when your younger sibling starts messing up, it's down to you to give them a swift kick up the ass to get you to wise up. Perhaps William should give it another go.

I can't imagine the pain that Harry's actions are inflicting on his brother and father, especially regarding the death of Diana, and Charles's parenting skills as a single parent. It is them that deserve our sympathy throughout all of this. One thing is for sure, I am relieved that the Queen did not have to endure this circus.

