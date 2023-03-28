News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
27 minutes ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
2 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
2 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
3 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
3 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Letters: Nothing to prevent UK establishing system of export controls

A letter from Dr D R Cooper

By Letters
Published 28th Mar 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editor
Letters to editor
Letters to editor

So now we are stuck with EU compliance checks being applied to the wrong flow of goods, the flow of imports into Northern Ireland from Great Britain - a flow of goods in which the EU has no legitimate interest – rather than to the correct flow of goods, the flow of exports from Northern Ireland across the land border into the Irish Republic - a small flow or trickle in which the EU does have a legitimate interest.

And we have got into this fix through Theresa May thinking that it would be clever to use the largely fabricated problem of the Irish land border as a pretext to keep the whole of the UK under the economic thumb of the EU.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was then followed by the Great Charlatan Boris Johnson caring far more about his pathetic little "Canada style" free trade deal than about Northern Ireland and the unity of the United Kingdom.

Still, as my last word, I repeat that there is nothing in the protocol to prevent the UK establishing a system of UK export controls for goods which are to be taken across the open land border into the Irish Republic and so the EU Single Market, initially alongside the ill-conceived EU import controls, and that would only need secondary legislation to expand the remit of the existing Export Control Joint Unit.

Most Popular

Dr D R Cooper, Maidenhead

Northern IrelandBoris JohnsonTheresa MayCanada