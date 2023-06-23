Letters: Preach God’s truth on women, not just what is popular

God’s Word places great honour on women. Mary Magdalene was the first to see her risen Saviour and given instruction to share this glorious truth

In John Coulter’s ‘Opinion’ column (Having women in the Presbyterian pulpit, June 19 – See link below), his venom towards those whom he labels as ‘fundamentalist’ is fully unveiled.

He is greatly perturbed that some follow the teaching of Scripture as to the distinct role of men and women. He ignores large tracts of the Bible regarding structure and order within the Christian church and the qualifications for elders and deacons, the most basic of which is the new birth.

Contrary to his simplistic relegation of ladies to ‘serving tea at functions’, God’s Word places great honour on women. Eve was the mother of all living; the virgin Mary brought the Lord Jesus Christ into this world; Mary Magdalene was the first to see her risen Saviour and given instruction to share this glorious truth.

Dr Coulter again errs concerning the Fall of Man. God firmly places responsibility for sin on the first man, Adam. Romans 5 v 12 tells us that ‘as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned.’

Coulter taunts those who wear ‘skirts and hats’ during worship. In a passage such as 1 Corinthians 11, addressing the subject of hair length, head covering and the remembrance of the Lord’s death, how does Dr Coulter know which verses to observe and which to cast aside?

He even mocks the selection process for a new pope, citing his personal aspiration. With infallibility, can he then change the Word of God?

The malaise evidenced by Dr Coulter’s human reasoning and setting aside of scriptural principles will accelerate the spiritual decline within this country. Let us have a return to the preaching of God’s truth, not just doing what is popular or convenient by ‘having women in the Presbyterian pulpit’.

Robert McFarland,