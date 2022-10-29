Letters: Satanism and salvation are real

Letters to editor

'Halloween: Demonic or Christian festival?' (October 28) considered the viewpoint of Rev Chris Hudson, who appears to question if the devil exists as a real person. This was contrasted with the perspective of Rev Stephen Graham, who is wary of the occult.

The New Testament teaches how the satanic realm is all too real, plus dangerous. How does Rev Chris Hudson make sense of the paramilitary violence and evil, which has so blighted Northern Ireland?

The supernatural reality, of satanism and salvation, are surely completely real. The Cross calls us to a simple choice, fists in the air or knees on the ground: scepticism or reverence.

The Troubles saw countless younger men get ensnared in para-militarism, which lead to tragic suffering for themselves, for their families and for others.

Some of these men accepted the claims of Christ in captivity, often helped by faithful clergy who directed them to study the Bible. Ex-prisoners, who have found spiritual peace, often love Bible promises like this one: 'I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.'

Can the spiritual message, as understood or inferred by Rev Hudson, offer any succour, if the world is ensnared by violently evil and wicked supernatural forces and beings? The suffering and death of Our Lord was purposeful. It achieved precise objectives.

Saint Paul writes: 'And having disarmed the powers and authorities, he made a public spectacle of them, triumphing over them by the Cross.'