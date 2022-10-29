Letters: Sinn Fein are a republican party, not nationalist

Sinn Fein are a republican party. At senior levels they glorify terror

Why do the BBC and others refer to Sinn Fein as a nationalist party?

On Thursday they repeatedly stated that Michele O'Neill Sinn Fein MLA would be the first nationalist First Minister of Northern Ireland in NI if Stormont returned.

They are wrong and the designation they give them is wrong, wrong, wrong.

Sinn Fein are a republican party. At the most senior levels they glorify terrorism, they are widely thought to have been inextricably linked to PIRA and I believe from security reports that they are directed by a terrorist army council.

They are not a nationalist party. The nationalist party is the SDLP, who should be in a position to hold the first minister post.

However, John Hume SDLP encouraged by Tony Blair and Alastair Campbell, invited the PSF/PIRA 'crocodile' with its insatiable appetite, into the 'room'.

Ever since they have 'feasted' on the SDLP, to such an extent that the true nationalist party may well be extinct in terms of elected numbers if we have another election.

Claire Hanna and Colm Eastwood would do well to reflect on that and stop being even more pseudo-republican than the 'Shinners'.

