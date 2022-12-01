Letters: The Bible contains God’s moral law

Letters to editor

I wish to commend the News Letter for the story and editorial on Bible reading (‘Fears as prosecutors say ‘don’t read Bible out loud’ and ‘Citing the Bible must never lead to any penalty’, November 26).

Your story was accompanied by another entitled ‘No reaction from mainstream churches to news’.

On behalf of the Free Presbyterian Church we are dismayed that the Crown prosecution service (CPS) should have expressed their opinion, in the case against street preacher John Dunn, that the Bible contains references which are no longer appropriate in modern society and which would be deemed offensive if stated publicly.

We are also shocked that the lawyers of the CPS should have expressed their opinion with such evident ignorance of what the Bible actually says.

Any knowledge of the Bible for example, would have informed them that the Bible does not advocate cannibalism. And as your editorial said, the Bible is one of the most important texts in Western civilisation.

The Bible contains God’s moral law which is the foundation of our morality.

