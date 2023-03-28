Letters: Unionism must be promoted as a futuristic vision

Letters to editor

Has anyone considered that the most salient reason behind this convoluted constitutional mess is our collective political leadership's inability to sufficiently change with the times?

For example, our obsession with 1912 when my late great namesake threatened an armed insurrection against the state forces to which we all pledged our loyalty.

For example, the current DUP strategy which will ultimately prove that Northern Ireland is ungovernable after all.

For example, our default position of walking off the pitch with the ball.

And this week's TUV press statement slapping down our friends in the LGBT community as a mere two per cent of our population.

In my view, it is high time to move beyond the Northern Ireland Protocol, and the Windsor Framework document, to find ways in which to create a United Northern Ireland going forward instead.

While promoting unionism as a futuristic vision not a regnant from the past.