News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
27 minutes ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
2 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
2 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
3 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
3 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Letters: Unionism must be promoted as a futuristic vision

A letter from Alan S Carson

By Letters
Published 28th Mar 2023, 07:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 07:56 BST
Letters to editor
Letters to editor
Letters to editor

Has anyone considered that the most salient reason behind this convoluted constitutional mess is our collective political leadership's inability to sufficiently change with the times?

For example, our obsession with 1912 when my late great namesake threatened an armed insurrection against the state forces to which we all pledged our loyalty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For example, the current DUP strategy which will ultimately prove that Northern Ireland is ungovernable after all.

For example, our default position of walking off the pitch with the ball.

Most Popular

And this week's TUV press statement slapping down our friends in the LGBT community as a mere two per cent of our population.

In my view, it is high time to move beyond the Northern Ireland Protocol, and the Windsor Framework document, to find ways in which to create a United Northern Ireland going forward instead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While promoting unionism as a futuristic vision not a regnant from the past.

Alan S Carson, Castlereagh

UnionismNorthern IrelandDUPNorthern Ireland ProtocolCastlereagh